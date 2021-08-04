The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $139.00

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $143.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56. The company has a market cap of $352.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,069,361 shares of company stock valued at $144,265,995. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PG. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

