The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.15-5.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.14 billion.The Timken also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.150-$5.450 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, reaching $75.00. 22,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,290. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.73. The Timken has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

