The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Shares Gap Down to $79.50

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.50, but opened at $75.01. The Timken shares last traded at $77.38, with a volume of 2,805 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other The Timken news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,446 shares of company stock worth $7,786,531 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 260.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company Profile (NYSE:TKR)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

