Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.47

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.47 and traded as low as C$4.19. Theratechnologies shares last traded at C$4.27, with a volume of 29,594 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.47. The stock has a market cap of C$415.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87.

Theratechnologies Company Profile (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

