Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 34,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

TBPH has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.