Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,060. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $847.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

