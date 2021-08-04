Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the medical research company will earn $4.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.63. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $20.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.95 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TMO. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

Shares of TMO opened at $536.99 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a twelve month low of $401.07 and a twelve month high of $544.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.23. The stock has a market cap of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,293,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,784,871,000 after buying an additional 566,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,896,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,683,200,000 after buying an additional 93,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,336,640,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,560,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,081,402,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,487,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

