Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.070-$22.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.90 billion-$35.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.66 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $538.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,509. The stock has a market cap of $211.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $496.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $544.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,340 shares of company stock valued at $26,488,114 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

