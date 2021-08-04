ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. ThermoGenesis has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.60.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. The business had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

