Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 4th (OTCMKTS:TBCPU)

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III’s (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 4th. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III had issued 36,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $360,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

TBCPU stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth $183,000.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

