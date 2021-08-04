thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €16.00 by Baader Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.54 ($14.75).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €8.47 ($9.96) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.93. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

