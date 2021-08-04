thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. Research analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

