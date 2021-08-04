Tiaa Fsb Sells 17,487 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 243,724 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,487 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

