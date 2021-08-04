Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,259 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in 3M by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,610,000 after purchasing an additional 388,686 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in 3M by 284.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $490,349,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $2,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $201.02 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $149.66 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.