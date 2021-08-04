Tiaa Fsb Sells 601 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $14,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 131,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,172,000 after acquiring an additional 40,090 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS:ICF opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

