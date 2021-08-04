Tiaa Fsb Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $243.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

