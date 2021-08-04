Tidal Finance Achieves Market Cap of $6.85 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.85 million and approximately $488,718.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tidal Finance has traded up 60.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Profile

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidal Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

