TitanSwap (TITAN) Price Hits $6.93 on Exchanges

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. TitanSwap has a total market capitalization of $370.02 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $6.93 or 0.00017554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00062889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00015592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00844346 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00043673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00094436 BTC.

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

