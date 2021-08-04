TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$137.21. TMX Group shares last traded at C$137.01, with a volume of 79,725 shares traded.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$158.00 price objective on TMX Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$150.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$132.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$243.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 6.9899998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.