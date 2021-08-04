TNC Coin (TNC) Market Capitalization Tops $25.64 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00062124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.99 or 0.00826558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00093730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042934 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

