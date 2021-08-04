Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Tobu Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TBURF opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Tobu Railway has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company's transportation business consists of fixed-route and long distance bus services, taxi services, freight trucking, and other services. It leases various sites for stores, office buildings, houses, and warehouses; and operates amusement parks and tourism business.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.