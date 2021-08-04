TOKPIE Trading 29.7% Higher Over Last Week (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $327,912.49 and $370.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000028 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000081 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

