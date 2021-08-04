Toromont Industries Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toromont Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now expects that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.11.

TIH opened at C$104.98 on Monday. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$70.50 and a twelve month high of C$110.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$748.40 million.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total value of C$65,778.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,247,106.27. Insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499 over the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

