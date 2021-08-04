Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Short Interest Up 17.9% in July

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TYG opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $31.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 860.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 348.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 246,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 191,622 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.1% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.