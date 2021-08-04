TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.43.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.97. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 1,150.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 306.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.