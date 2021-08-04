TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TowneBank operates banking offices serving Chesapeake, Chesterfield County, Glen Allen, Hampton, James City County, Mechanicsville, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, and York County in Virginia, along with Raleigh, Cary, Charlotte, Moyock, Grandy, Camden County, Southern Shores, Corolla and Nags Head in North Carolina. Towne also offers a full range of financial services through its controlled divisions and subsidiaries that include Towne Investment Group, Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, LLC, and Towne Vacations. “

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,342. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOWN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TowneBank in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TowneBank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TowneBank by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 29,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TowneBank by 234.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 100,717 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.