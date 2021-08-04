TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect TPI Composites to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. TPI Composites has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect TPI Composites to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $81.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.66.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

