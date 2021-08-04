Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 5,183 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 420 call options.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $45.22 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.57.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $75,414.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,397.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $594,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,034,879.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,179,922 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after buying an additional 1,067,214 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its position in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

