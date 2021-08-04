Traders Buy High Volume of Cerus Call Options (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,667 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,265% compared to the average daily volume of 342 call options.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. 10,517,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,037. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,991. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,394,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,045 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,281,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,686,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,245,000 after acquiring an additional 307,314 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,022,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after acquiring an additional 246,545 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

