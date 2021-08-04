Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,044 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,437% compared to the average volume of 120 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth $70,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth about $168,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCN opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

