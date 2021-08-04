Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +13.5% to $14.125 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.95 billion.Trane Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.050-$6.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.77.

TT stock traded down $6.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.69. 24,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,660. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

