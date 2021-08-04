Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.19. 247,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,563,194. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

