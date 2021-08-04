Tranquility Partners LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. The stock had a trading volume of 194,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.