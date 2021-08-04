Tranquility Partners LLC Invests $482,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $4,499,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $442.27. The company had a trading volume of 145,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,831. The company has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $436.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $404.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.