Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 98 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,067,466,000 after purchasing an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after acquiring an additional 641,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,104,280,000 after acquiring an additional 341,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,589,595,000 after acquiring an additional 285,822 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $121.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,732. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $98.67 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $216.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

