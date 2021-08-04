Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $156.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

