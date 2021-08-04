Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $123.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.61. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.