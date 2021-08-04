Transform Wealth LLC Has $999,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,330 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $160.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.22 and a 1 year high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

