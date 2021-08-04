Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $119.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

