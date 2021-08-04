Transform Wealth LLC Sells 700 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in HP by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in HP by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in HP by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after acquiring an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in HP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

HPQ opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

