Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Translate Bio reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TBIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Translate Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Translate Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Translate Bio by 47.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBIO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 883,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,108. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

