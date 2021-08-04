Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,969 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,865.18 ($24.37).

Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,712 ($22.37). 1,088,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,028. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.50. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,915.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

