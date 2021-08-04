Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,969 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,969 ($25.73) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPK. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,865.18 ($24.37).
Shares of LON TPK traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,712 ($22.37). 1,088,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,028. The company has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.50. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,915.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12.
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
