Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,060

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).

Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,702 ($22.24). 314,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.42. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,915.77.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total transaction of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

