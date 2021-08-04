Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,060

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,060 ($26.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.
TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,836.18 ($23.99).
Shares of TPK stock traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,702 ($22.24). 314,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.42. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,915.77.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.