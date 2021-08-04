Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $7.93 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 169.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,743,000 after purchasing an additional 767,152 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after purchasing an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 351.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,262,000 after purchasing an additional 331,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $596.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $551.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.00.

In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $1,144,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,682 shares of company stock valued at $46,831,512 over the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

