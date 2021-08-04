Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 818 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 98.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 150.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $37,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, hitting $642.51. 7,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.26. The company has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $292.28 and a 1-year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

