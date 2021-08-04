Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 71.2% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares in the company, valued at $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,980,749. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,346. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.63.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

