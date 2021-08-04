Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at B. Riley

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TREX. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Trex from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.33.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.72. Trex has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,312 shares of company stock worth $2,386,450. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Trex by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 77,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,289 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trex by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

