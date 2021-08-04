Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

TOLWF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 21,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,536. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

