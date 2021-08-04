Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

TRMB stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.73. 1,043,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,623. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $87.08.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

