TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $1,244,610.56 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
