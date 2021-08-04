TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Sells $1,244,610.56 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $85.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.02. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $53,680,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 332.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 19,877 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,826,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNET. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.